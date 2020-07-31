Salvation Army seeking school supplies, face masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne is hoping you’ll help them with a new request for school supply donations.

The Salvation Army’s annual Tools for School drive is taking place at Sweetwater Sound and at various Walgreens locations in Allen County, and among the usual things like markers, binders, and backpacks, the Salvation Army has another in-demand item they’re asking for now: face masks.

You can drop off donations until Monday at the locations already mentioned or at the Salvation Army offices on North Clinton Street. Backpacks will be distributed to kids that need them at Headwaters Park on Thursday, August 6th, starting at 5:30pm.

