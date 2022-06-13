Salvation Army in need of fans and air conditioners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Salvation Army is in urgent need of fans and air conditioners for low-income individuals with critical medical conditions who must stay cool during the summer heat.

This includes asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart problems or terminal illnesses.

You can drop off new fans and air conditioners at the Salvation Army office, located at 2910 N. Clinton Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations also may be dropped off at that location or on their website. Indicate that funds are for “Operation Cool Breeze.”

If you are in need, call 260-744-2311 or email timothy.smith@usc.salvationarmy.org starting Monday, June 20 to apply to receive a fan or air conditioner. To be eligible, you must have a critical medical condition aggravated by the heat verified by a doctor.