Salvation Army holiday assistance applications now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Salvation Army in Fort Wayne is now accepting applications for holiday assistance.

Captain Kenyon Sivels tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’re expecting more people to need help, thanks to the pandemic:

You can apply in person at the Salvation Army’s offices at 2901 North Clinton St. every day this week from 9am to 11am and 1pm to 3pm.

Applications will be taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together. Please bring the following information:

Families Receiving Government Assistance Must Bring:

Photo ID(head of household/applicant)

Social Security Cardor ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth Certificatesfor all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent.

Proof of Government Assistance:Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.

Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14.

Families Not Receiving Government Assistance Must Bring: