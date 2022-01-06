Salvation Army falls short of goal and asks for help from the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Salvation Army fell short of its goal of $237,000 having raised $222,403 to help those in need in our community throughout 2022.

Funds can still be donated online or by mail to assist those in need. The essential programs of The Salvation Army serve individuals and families in our community who are experiencing crisis situations.

Officials say this includes disaster response, emergency shelter, food, avoiding evection or foreclosure, preventing utility disconnects, case management, transportation, youth services and more.

You can make your donation online at www.safortwayne.org

Mail or drop off your donation to The Salvation Army at 2901 N Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805