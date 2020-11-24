Salvation Army Angel Tree program looking to help 500 Fort Wayne families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Hundreds of Fort Wayne families need help having a Merry Christmas this year.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program has kicked off in Allen County, with more than 500 families in Fort Wayne alone asking for help with gifts for 2,000 kids.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that you can drop off donations now through December 9th at the Salvation Army’s offices on Clinton Street, or you can find its wish lists on the Amazon, Target, and Walmart websites.

Captain Kenyon Sivels says the amount of requests for assistance the Salvation Army has received since the COVID-19 pandemic began has risen considerably.