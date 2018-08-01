Salads under recall due to parasite fears

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You might want to think twice about eating that salad.

Salads and wraps distributed by an Indianapolis company and sold at several Walgreens, Kroger, and Trader Joe stores are being recalled.

The USDA issued a health alert for beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products distributed by Caito Foods LLC over concerns about contamination from Cyclospora, which is an illness caused by intestinal parasites.

The packages feature a “Best By,” “Enjoy by,” “Best if Sold By” or “Sell By” date from July 18 through July 23.

The USDA says it could be up to six weeks before any illnesses are reported. Find the list of affected products here.