Safety Village to host Fourth Annual Halloween Bash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Safety Village and Survive Alive House will host the Fourth Annual Halloween Bash from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 5.

The event is free and open to the public. Activities include trick-or-treating, games, food, train rides, and music. Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and join in the fun.

The Safety Village has been educating youth in the community on life safety skills for 28 years.

The Survive Alive House Program is taught by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Safety Village pedestrian safety program is taught by the Fort Wayne Police Department.