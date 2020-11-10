SACS to switch to virtual learning for grades 6-12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) will switch to virtual learning for students in grades 6-12 starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.

This will affect students who attend Summit Middle Schools, Woodside Middle School and Homestead High School. Those students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.

All SACS elementary schools will be open to those students with no changes.

The district says the move to virtual learning is not due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Allen County in the state. Instead, the move is due to staffing shortages due to the number of staff in quarantine and a lack of substitute teachers. On Monday, there were 23 classrooms without teachers, with 16 of those at the secondary level.