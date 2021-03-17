SACS to expand summer school offerings due to pandemic shortfalls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools will expand its summer school program this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Journal Gazette, the district will be spending $326,900 – almost 2.5 times what they spent last year – to have almost 60 teachers cover a large variety of subjects as they try to help students catch up on any educational ground lost before the next school year starts.

The school district plans to use a combination of federal relief funding and state reimbursements to cover the additional cost.