SACS To Cease Contact Tracing & Quarantine Practices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools is planning to cease tracing and quarantine.

According to The Journal Gazette, the SACS board is challenging state rules in regards to contact tracing and the resulting quarantines. The unanimous decision happened Tuesday after consulting with the district’s attorneys. The 7,800-student district will discontinue universal contact tracing that requires schools to investigate each COVID-19 case, effective February 16th.

Staff will no longer notify families whose student might have had a close contact with the virus through classroom or extracurricular settings. The Indiana Department of Education addressed contact tracing in its weekly newsletter back on January 21st, saying the state health department seeks to reduce the burden for schools with mask requirements, which SACS does not have.