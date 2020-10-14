SACS tax rates to decrease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Property owners who live within the Southwest Allen County Schools district will be paying less in taxes next year.

The Journal Gazette reports that due to a growth in assessed property values that was slightly more than the school district expected, the 2021 tax rate will drop from 88 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to around 85.6 cents.

That’s also lower than the current tax rate of 86.4 cents.

The change won’t have an impact on the school district’s estimated $83.3-million budget.