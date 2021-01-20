SACS Superintendent Downs to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man in charge of a Fort Wayne-area school district is stepping down.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Phil Downs plans to retire at the end of the current school year. He announced his plans during last night’s school board meeting, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Downs has been in education for more than 30 years and has been SACS Superintendent since 2014.

“The privilege of serving as Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) Superintendent

continues to be a true honor and highlight of my career,” Downs said in a statement emailed to WOWO News. “I am proud of what SACS has accomplished; grateful for the relationships and friendships that will transcend my retirement; and more importantly, I am confident that SACS will continue to prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities long after I am gone.”