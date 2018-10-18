SACS receives federal safety grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area school district is one of only two in the state getting a federal safety grant.

Southwest Allen County Schools will receive $250,000 from the US Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistant program, according to a district press release.

The district will use the money to order “evidence-and-research-based curriculum” to support students’ social and emotional well-being, hire a licensed therapist for students and families, and integrate neuroscience education and trauma response practices.

The grant comes as part of a program that looks at enhancing school safety through supporting mental health.