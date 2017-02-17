SACS, NACS rated among top Indiana schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two school districts in Allen County are among the best in the state, according to a new study.

The 2017 Niche Best School Districts report ranks Southwest Allen County Schools at #5 in the state, and Northwest Allen County Schools at #7, with both getting “A+” ratings for the quality of its teachers.

SACS also got “A” grades in academics, health and safety, and facilities. NACS got an “A+” for health and safety, and an “A” in academics, resources and facilities, and sports. Both got middling grades when it comes to “culture and diversity.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools didn’t make the list.

The report ranked schools based on student and parent reviews, performance metrics, and Department of Education data. Find the full report here.