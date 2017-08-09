SACS to hold community input meetings on renovating Homestead High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools will be turning to the public for input on the future of Homestead High School.

Superintendent Philip Downs announced Wednesday that the district will be holding several community outreach meetings this month to get community input on building upgrades.

The News-Sentinel reports this 20-to-30-year plan also includes a possible major remodeling plan for the high school, which possibly includes rebuilding part of it. There are already $15-million worth of infrastructure work planned for Homestead, but the question is whether or not it’d be best to just completely “re-do” the facility instead of just making upgrades here and there.

The meetings start on August 21st at Whispering Meadow Elementary School at 7pm, followed by Lafayette Meadows Elementary on August 23rd at 7pm, Homestead High School on August 24th at 7pm, Deer Ridge Elementary on August 27th at 2pm, and Covington Elementary on August 28th at 7pm.