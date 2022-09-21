SACS Anticipates Lower Tax Rate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in Southwest Allen County Schools can anticipate a lower tax rate even if voters renew the district’s operating referendum in November. According to The Journal Gazette, Director of Business Mark Snyder told the school board Tuesday that the 7,800-student district is internally projecting an 81.31-cent tax rate per $100 in assessed value, which is a decrease of 1.45 cents from this year’s certified rate of 82.76 cents. If the ballot measure is approved this November 8th, the 15-cent rate would let the district retain 46 positions currently supported by a referendum, including 43 classroom teachers, and it would provide funding for 26 additional positions, including 14 teachers. The budget hearing is slated for October 11, with adoption expected October 25th.