SACS announces plan for return to classes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools has released their back-to-school plan and it looks a lot like other Allen County school districts’ plans for returning to class in a post-COVID world.

The school district plans to offer students a choice between in-person or online learning, asking that they commit to that choice for at least one semester. The plan also calls for the creation of a “virtual school” for students at the secondary level of education.

Face coverings will be required where social distancing is not possible.

Read the full plan below:

