Tom Borelli served as science fellow for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Science, Space, and Technology during the 100th Congress. He tells us if there really is an issue with hospitals getting their hands on masks and ventilators and if the current tests/treatments out are enough to end the ‘Stay at Home’ orders.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.