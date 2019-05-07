Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 7, 2019

Scattered moisture slowly works back into the state over the next 3 days, but generally today and tomorrow, this is only a northern Indiana story. Today we start off with scattered showers well north, near the Michigan line, down to about US 30. In fact, most of today’s best action stays north of US 6. We expect a few hundredths to .5” with 50% coverage in the far north, but mixed clouds and sun through the rest of the state. Tonight we can see a bit of a farther south drift in scattered showers, with perhaps 30% coverage of a shower or two from I-70 north…there will be plenty of holes in that coverage. Tomorrow scattered showers remain around from US 24 north, bringing an additional few hundredths to .25”, but only coverage at 60%. The rest of the state should be partly sunny.

Thursday is the rainy day statewide. Showers and thunderstorms cross the state, producing .1”-1” of rain with the heaviest coming I-70 southward (the northern part of the state may only end up with a tenth or two). However, the rains will have 90% coverage statewide. The map shows total rain potential now through midnight Thursday.

High pressure moves across the great lakes (in particular, southern Michigan) on Friday. This allows for partly to mostly sunny skies to come in behind all the rain, but also cools temps a nice little chunk. We remain sunny for Saturday with excellent evaporation potential. Friday’s evaporation will be limited a bit by cooler air.

Sunday remains a pesky little sibling in our forecast this morning. We would like to wave the “all clear” flag and be able to promise a nice, multi-day dry stretch across the state. But, alas, there still seems to be a threat of a little bit of moisture coming through. The thunderstorm threat is gone, as those still look to stay well south of the region. However, minor chances for showers are here Sunday, while clouds mix with sun. For now, we continue to watch for scattered showers that have potential for a few hundredths to .2” with 40% coverage. More of the state escapes without precipitation than gets it, the way things look right now. We will continue to monitor.

Sunshine is back for next Monday and Tuesday, with great drying weather and warmer afternoons. Temps should be near normal. Scattered showers are possible in NE Indiana next Wednesday, but we see mixed clouds and sun over the rest of the state. Moisture in the northeast will be limited to no more than a tenth or two. We finish the 10-day window with sunshine next Thursday.

The extended period starts with a run of 4 more dry, sunny days. This takes us through Monday the 20th. Rain and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday the 21st and showers linger through Wednesday the 22nd. Rains from that system can be from .3”- 1.25”, and coverage close to 80%.