Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 6, 2019

Another dry day today in Indiana, but it likely will be the last one for the entire state for a little while. Temps today should be about 5-7 degrees warmer than yesterday and this will be our second straight day of near maximum evaporation rates…which is truly needed at this time. Sunshine should dominate.

Scattered showers move into northern Indiana tomorrow morning, and then slowly spread south across a large part of the rest of the state. Moisture totals are not all that large, but we do see enough moisture to blatantly stop any drying. Scattered showers continue off an on Wednesday, and then we see a well organized batch of rain and even the potential for a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Rains today will bring a few hundredths to .25” with 60% coverage, and tomorrow’s action triggers similar totals with 50% coverage. Rain Thursday can produce .1”-.7” with 90% coverage, and the 3 day totals likely ends up giving us .25”- 1” over 80% of the state. This is a little better than our concerns late last week…and most of the lower totals is tied to lesser thunderstorm threats. If thunderstorms ramp back up before arriving on Thursday, our combined totals will have to ramp up too. The map shows combined moisture potential of this week (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).

Friday will be dry, as most rains are already out of the state at sunrise, and if there are a few lingering showers in east central or southeast Indiana, they will be leaving quickly. Clouds will give way to sunshine. Sunny and dry weather continues for the weekend and then Monday and Tuesday of next week. If you are keeping track at home…that is a 5 day stretch of back to back dry weather! The threat of thunderstorms this coming Saturday night and Sunday has dissipated.

We have a little bit of scattered shower action that tries to return next Wednesday afternoon, but it looks light, at a few hundredths to .3” and 60% coverage. For the extended period, we get another chance of showers about 24 to 30 hours later, overnight Thursday night into Friday, with similar amounts and coverages. The best chance of rain in the extended period rolls in for the 20th into the 21st with .25”-1” rain totals and coverage at 80%. Then behind that we may see a little more lingering shower potential the 22nd, before drying back down to finish the period.