Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 31, 2019

Some bad news in our forecast this morning, as we are having to put in moisture for the middle of next week. This effectively means mother nature is slamming our planting window and erecting iron bars in front of it. More on that in a bit. But we still have to get through moisture before we even get to any talk of changing a dry forecast. Yesterday’s rain and thunderstorm action was not as widespread as was feared, but some of the thunderstorms were strong and dumped a lot of rain in a short period.

Today we should see partly to mostly sunny skies over the northern half of the state. We will see some lingering showers in Central and Southeast Indiana this morning through midday, but they will not have significant additional moisture…only a tenth or two at best with 40% coverage. Tomorrow clouds increase and by midday we have showers over the northern third of the state, down to US 24. From there action spreads south through sunset and overnight, with rains continuing into early Sunday morning. 24-hour rain totals will be from .25”-.6” with coverage at 80% of the state. But, we should turn out partly to mostly sunny by Sunday mid-afternoon.

No change in the start of next week with two dry for Monday and Tuesday. It will be cooler for those days behind the weekend system, but we do see full sunshine and a good breeze, so dry down will have excellent potential. We also are going to look for a mostly dry Wednesday as well, but clouds will be on the increase. The change in our official forecast comes for Wednesday nigh through Thursday morning, where we have to insert showers across most of the state. We are expecting .25”-.75” rain totals over 100% of the state. The moisture is just to great and the system to strong coming out of the central plains for us to be able to miss it. From there, clouds give way to sun on Thursday, and for Friday and Saturday we expect partly to mostly sunny skies over the northern half to two thirds of the state. But, we can’t rule out some renegade showers in far Southern Indiana near the river either day, Friday or Saturday. The map above shows 10-day cumulative rain potential…and reflects our wetter outlook.

We also are having to work in some changes to the extended period as well, and they are not helpful. Scattered showers are likely in the areas for Sunday and Monday, with 60% and 70% coverage respectively. Then for Tuesday the 11th we take a bit of a break, before showers return for Wednesday and Thursday with 60% and 90% coverage. Finally, a couple of drier days emerge for the end of the 16-day window Friday and Saturday, the 13th and 14th. We are back to a pattern than does not have any large window of opportunity for significant field work.