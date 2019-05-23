Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 23, 2019

The forecast gets no better this morning as we now have rain in our forecast every day from today through Memorial Day. After a 24 hour break, more rain is still in the forecast. And, we are adding rain to the extended period as well. Here is this morning’s depressing breakdown.

Today we have rain working through the entire state. Moisture totals will be from a few hundredths to .75” with 80% coverage. The .5”-.75” part of the range will be most likely in central and southern Indiana, where there is an increased threat of thunderstorms this afternoon, but in reality, those thunderstorms could pop up anywhere. Tomorrow, we have showers working through bringing a few hundredths to half an inch with coverage at 50%. Most of the rains affect northern and eastern parts of the state, but will not be confined to there.

The holiday weekend remains damp. Showers Saturday bring a few hundredths to .5” with 60% coverage. Most of that comes from I-70 north. Sunday will feature showers with totals from .1”-.7” and 80% statewide coverage. Then for Memorial Day on Monday, we can’t rule out showers, but have our lowest potential. WE can see 40% coverage of action that produces a few hundredths up to .25”

We actually get a dry day for next Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies!!! However, our joy will be short lived, as and thunderstorms return for Wednesday. WE end up with the heaviest rains from US 24 northward at .25”-1”. Scattered showers produce a few hundredths to a tenth or two from I-70 up to US 24, but from I-70 southward, we should be able to turn out partly sunny for next Wednesday. On Thursday, areas from US 50 northward turn out partly to mostly sunny, but clouds will be on the increase near the Ohio river. We can’t rule out some scattered showers in the evening in southern tier counties there. Friday showers are back statewide, yielding .1”-.6” and 90% coverage. We finish the 10 day period with partly sunny skies from I-70 north next Saturday, but scattered showers over the southern part of the state can bring up to .25” from I-70 southward. That morphs into a statewide rain event overnight next Saturday night into Sunday (1st into early the 2nd). The map shows cumulative rainfall potential through the next 10 days.

For the extended period, Clouds give way to sun for midday and afternoon Sunday the 2nd, an we will see some on an off sun through Tuesday the 4th. There may be an increase in clouds the afternoon of Monday the third and a few scattered showers overnight the 3rd, but nothing well organized. Then, we finish the extended 11-16 day period with showers three days straight, for Wednesday the 5th through Friday the 7th. Combined rai totals from those showers will be at least .25”-.75” with 70% coverage. This forecast produces absolutely no net drying for the upcoming 2 week period.