Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 22, 2019

The forecast for the state continues to get progressively worse. We had been holding out hope for a couple of drier days tomorrow and Friday after today’s rain. However, we now have rain activity in our forecast every day from today through the holiday weekend, and then additional rains behind that. Here is our current update.

Today a frontal boundary associated with the strong low moving through the upper Midwest will sweep through the state. This will bring rain this morning and midday to western and northern Indiana. Coverage is bigger this morning. Draw a line from Portland to Evansville. We see rain with 80% coverage north and west of that line. South and east we may see just a few spotty showers. Rain today can be from a few hundredths to .5” with the coverages just mentioned. We clear out overnight tonight.

Tomorrow scattered shower and perhaps a few thunderstorms are back. Rain can be from a few hundredths to .4” over most of the state, but in central and southern Indiana, there the thunderstorms are more likely, we could see some totals up to .75”. Coverage will be around 50-60% of the state today.

The holiday weekend remains active, with rain and thunderstorms from I-70 north through the day Saturday triggering, then showers and some isolated thunderstorms chances the rest of the weekend Sunday and Monday. Daily rain coverages will be no better than 60%, but combined coverage over the entire weekend can be up to 80% with rain totals of .25”-1”.

We get a dry day for next Tuesday, the 28th, then scattered showers returns Wednesday the 29th, mostly from I-70 north. Rain totals end up at a minor .25” or less with coverage at 75%. Dry to finish the 10 day window and start the extended 11-16 day period next Thursday and Friday (30th & 31st). The map at right shows new 10 day cumulative rain totals. This forecast is not helpful.

Sun on the first will give way to clouds and we see rain arriving that night. That rain continues into June 2nd with combined moisture totals of .25”-1” and coverage at 80%. We are projecting 3 dry days behind that to finish the extended period for Monday the 3rd through Wednesday the 5th. There could be another system on the way for the 6th.