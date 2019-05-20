Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 20, 2019

Dry weather settles in over the state today behind the rains that came through as expected yesterday. High pressure drifts across far southern Lake Michigan today and will traverse southern Michigan tomorrow. This will bring sunshine, blue sky and excellent drying. That drying will be helped by strong winds that continue to blow today (more from the west and north) and tomorrow (from the south). Evaporation rates should be nearly at maximum, around a quarter of an inch of moisture per day.

We have been talking about the Tuesday night-Wednesday period for a while now as being the key to good drying potential for the week on the whole. We still see some chances for moisture coming in Wednesday morning over the state, but the bigger rain totals all rain themselves out to our west over IL. We expect a few showers Wednesday morning bringing a few hundredths to .3” over 60% of the state. We see moisture chances gone by early afternoon. There is a little bit more of a threat of moisture for Thursday now, as we can’t rule out a cluster or two of thunderstorms rotating through the state, mostly central to south. Rains there can be up to .5”. but we should see coverage limited to 30% of the state. Friday is fully dry.

This weekend, we start dry mostly on Saturday, then see scattered showers develop Sunday over the northern half of the state. From I-70 northward, we expect rains from .1”-.6” with coverage at 80%. But, we still have nothing going on Saturday over the southern half of the state. Memorial Day itself on Monday, we are dry over most of the state, with only few thunderstorms possible for far northern areas, from US 6 northward. So, generally, we had been looking for some rain over Memorial Day weekend in our forecast, but our thoughts had been for Monday…we are just pulling that forward a bit. The map above shows rain potential through Memorial Day.

The rest of the 10 day window may show an increase in activity in the far northern part of the state, with a few showers and storms for Tuesday the 28th from US 30 northward. Rains there can be up to half an inch with 70% coverage. Then on Wednesday those scattered shower sag farther south, with another .05”-.4” possible from I-70 northward. Both of those days we see no moisture over the rest of the state, and we should see good sunshine.

For the extended 11-16 day forecast window, we start wet with showers and thunderstorms state wide for Thursday the 30th and Friday the 31st. Combined rain totals can be from .25”-1” with coverage at 90%. The for the first and 2nd, we end up with additional showers from I-70 southward, triggering up to .75” and 70% coverage. For the 3rd and 4th, Scattered showers are back for most of the state. At this time, we are projecting .1”-.5” with 70% coverage. So, the best window of opportunity for the state looks to be coming together for this week.