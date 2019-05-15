Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for May 15, 2019

We have some good news this morning, as we are trending our 10 day outlook a little drier. We should see good windows for field work continue in southern Indiana through the end of this week and weekend, while northern Indiana gets a better window opening up next week. Here is our latest update.

Partly sunny and mild conditions today, with temps a few degrees warmer than yesterday. While we can’t rule out a couple of showers today, mostly in central and southeast Indiana, we really are backing off any significant moisture moving through in fact, we would term today dry over a large majority of the state. Tomorrow is also mostly dry, at least through the daytime hours. In the north sun will be followed by clouds, but we stay partly to mostly sunny over the southern half of the state.

Rain and thunderstorms move over the state tomorrow night from SR 28 northward. We expect .25”-1” rain totals with 90% coverage there. Farther south there is nothing tomorrow night. Friday morning starts with a few lingering showers from US 24 northward, but the will be relatively minor. An additional few hundredths to .4” can fall there, while we remain partly sunny over the rest of the state.

Saturday features mix of clouds and sun statewide, while Sunday brings mostly sunny skies with a windy, warm afternoon. Temps will be well above normal. In fact, we could see the warmest batch of temperatures here in almost 8 months. If you are keeping track at home, that should mean we end up with at least 5 days of back to back dry weather in southern and in particular SW Indiana through the weekend. Scattered showers do arrive over the state Sunday night, but there is not really much moisture to work with here…so a few hundredths to .3” is all we are projecting at the moment, with overage at 60%.

A change in our forecast comes next week. We are now leaning toward partly to mostly sunny skies with a dry pattern for the entire week, Monday through Friday. Now, models are not in full agreement here. The oft cited GFS model is still trying to bring in significant rains from next Monday night through Tuesday, with totals up to 1.5”. However, we think the focal point of this moisture and any associated frontal complex next week will be farther west, from IL back through into the plains. So, we are trending our forecast drier. We will continue to watch that Tuesday period closely, but for now we are taking moisture out. The map shows cumulative rainfall potential through next Friday.

The extended period has a little more activity returning. Next Saturday, to start the Memorial Day weekend, we have sunshine up north, but clouds increasing in the south. Those clouds bring a chance of showers with rain potential of up to .4” to the southern third of the state. Then for Sunday, we see those showers try and spread statewide. We can see up to .3” with 70% coverage. The on Memorial Day itself, we turn out cloudy to partly sunny with a few scattered showers popping over the southern Indiana. This pattern culminates with rain on Tuesday the 28th with totals from .1”-.6” and coverage of 90%. From there we finish the month with partly to mostly sunny skies the 29th through the 31st.