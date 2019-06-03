Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 3, 2019

Well, the weekend was interesting. More holes opened up in the moisture on Saturday than we anticipated. That allowed some areas to see 3 days back to back to back of dry weather, after rain coverage that was spotty even back to last Thursday. Other areas were not so lucky, as there were plenty of thunderstorms around the eastern corn belt on Saturday, and some were very strong. There is no change in our forecast to start this week, with dry weather today and tomorrow. However, the pattern is still fairly wet behind that.

High pressure and north winds dominate today, allowing for full sunshine. Temps will be below normal, but we should be breezy again today, much like yesterday. Tomorrow winds start to shift more to the south and we see warmer air moving in, taking temps higher. This will signal some change coming to the region.

Rain arrives overnight Tuesday night, and we see showers across the state Wednesday. This starts a wet pattern with a chance of rain at least somewhere in the state every day through next Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday we see rain chances statewide, but the heavier rain totals will be over central and southern Indiana. Sunday through next Tuesday the action really tries to focus more on the southern half to third of the state, and coverage there even will have bigger holes. Looking at this combined, we see rains from Wednesday through next Tuesday ranging from .25”-1.25 from US 24 northward, and then 1-3.5” from US 24 southward. Coverage of rain will be at 100% of the state. A map of the rain potential is above.

For the extended period, we shift into an on-and-off daily moisture pattern. We are dry Wednesday, but then bring showers back statewide for Thursday the 13th, totaling up to .5” on 80% coverage. We are dry for Friday the 14th, and then showers produce another .1”-.5” Saturday the 15th. We are mostly dry for Sunday the 16th, but can’t rule out an overnight shower, then dry Monday and Tuesday to finish the 16 day period. Temps will be near normal.