Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 21, 2019

Dry weather settles in for today, but it will not last long. We continue to see good shower chances all weekend long, and combined moisture over the weekend and through Monday will not be what we really need at this time. A large part of the northern half of the state is dealing with sitting water, after rains the past 36 hours. Today we do see sunshine and will get good evaporation, even with temps that remain no better than normal.

Scattered showers are likely for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. For Saturday and Sunday, we continue to look for anywhere from .25”-1” both days, with coverage at 80%. Rain overnight Sunday night can bring another .25”-1”, and then Monday through very early Tuesday morning, another .25”-.75 can fall. Tuesday now looks wetter with clouds and at least some widely scattered showers lingering, bringing up to another tenth or two over 80% of the state. This combined period could add another 1-3” to 100% of the state. The map now shows cumulative rain potential through the end of the day next Tuesday.

A few tweaks to the forecast for the second half of next week. We remain dry for next Wednesday statewide, but on Thursday we can’t rule out a few scattered showers bringing no more than a tenth or two to the northern half of the state. We will see partly sunny skies from I-70 southward. Then we see fully dry weather for 3 days back to back to finish the 10 day window from next Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain normal to below normal for the rest of the weekend. Next week we are mostly normal, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. But, even with those normal temps, we do not see an above normal amount of GDD’s building in…so the warmth will be appreciated, but won’t help the heat units. The warmer air should help with evaporation potential later next week and weekend, but that comes after another super saturated period now through midweek next week. Net affect is little to no improvement in our overall situation, both on field work and crop growth/development.