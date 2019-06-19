Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 19, 2019

We should get some bonus dry weather today, but our next round of moisture is moving in a little quicker. So, that means we have clouds increasing today, with scattered showers arriving late this afternoon and evening. The action continues overnight through midday tomorrow, bringing .25″-1.5″ rains to about 90% of Indiana. should turn out mostly rain free, but we will likely see a few showers develop in the northern third of the state tomorrow late afternoon/evening. But, in a bit of a silver lining, since the moisture is moving in a little faster today, it will be out faster tomorrow, so we may start to see clouds break up tomorrow afternoon and evening. We still look for a dry Friday period over the entire state, but expect more sunshine than we previously were looking for.

No change for the rest of the forecast this morning. This weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through with at least 2, and perhaps 3 waves from Saturday through Sunday and early Monday. Combined weekend moisture will be from .5”-2” with coverage at 100% of the state. Some of the weekend thunderstorms, particularly overnight Saturday night into Sunday, can be strong to severe. Rain tapers off Monday midday, and we should be dry by Monday afternoon.

We are keeping the forecast drier for next Tuesday, Wednesday and the first part of Thursday. Temps stay near normal, but the lack of precipitation should allow for good evaporation. Watch for some scattered showers to re-emerge later next Thursday afternoon. A look at rainfall totals through Monday is on the map above.