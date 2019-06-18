Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 18, 2019

No significant changes in our forecast this morning, but we are going to suggest a slightly better outlook for nearby over the state. We are allowing the heavier action today to stay farther south. There still will be some showers around, but we are pulling back on the overall totals. For today, we can see a .1”-.5” from US 50 southward, a few hundredths to a tenth or two in central Indiana, and then we won’t rule out a few sprinkles or a few hundredths over the northern third of the state, although coverage there will be minor. Tomorrow should be mostly rain free, but we will likely see a few showers develop in the northern third of the state tomorrow late afternoon/evening.

Overnight tomorrow night through Thursday another swath of moisture swings through, triggering rain totals of .25”-1.25” with 90% coverage. We look for the heaviest to come across central portions of the state, but in general we all have a pretty good chance of moisture. Friday should be dry over most of the state.

For the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through with at least 2, and perhaps 3 waves from Saturday through Sunday and early Monday. Combined weekend moisture will be from .5”-2” with coverage at 100% of the state. Some of the weekend thunderstorms, particularly overnight Saturday night into Sunday, can be strong to severe. Rain tapers off Monday midday, and we should be dry by Monday afternoon.

We are looking to trend our forecast drier for next Tuesday, Wednesday and the first part of Thursday. Temps stay near normal, but the lack of precipitation should allow for good evaporation. Watch for some scattered showers to re-emerge later next Thursday afternoon.