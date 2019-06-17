Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 17, 2019

After a wet weekend (wetter in some areas of the state than others), we don’t look a whole lot better going forward. WE have rain in the forecast all but 2 or 3 days out of the next 10. Today and tomorrow moisture may focus a little more on the southern two thirds of the state, but from there forward, we really don’t see any bias toward one place over any other.

Rains today will be from .25”-.75” from US 24 southward. We can’t completely rule out scattered showers farther north, but the majority of action will be over the central and southern thirds of the state. Tomorrow, another batch of rain moves in, bringing .25”-1” to areas from US 24 southward. Wednesday will be dry over most of the state, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles in the northern third to northern quarter of the state.

Overnight Wednesday night through Thursday another swath of moisture swings through, triggering rain totals of .25”-1.25” with 80% coverage. The heaviest will hit central Indiana again. Friday should be dry over most of the state.

For the weekend, scattered showers move over the northern half of the state Saturday, focusing the heaviest action from US 24 northward, but we will look for .1”-.5” of rain with 70% coverage from I-70 north. Overnight Saturday night through Sunday we have rain and thunderstorms that hit 90% of the state with rain totals of .25”-1.5”, and some of the thunderstorms can be strong to severe. More rain arrives Monday, with scattered showers totaling .15”-.6” and 75% coverage. Tuesday may not bring rain in huge additional quantities, but with a few hundredths to .25” over 80% of the state, we surely will not be able to see much dry down there.

Next Wednesday finishes the 10 day window with showers from US 24 northward, but nothing south of there, at least the way it looks right now. Rain totals in northern Indiana will be from .25”-.75” with 90% coverage from SR 26 north to the Michigan line, and the heaviest action will be in NW Indiana. The map shows rain totals through the entire 10 day period.

So, only 2 dry days for the entire state in the next ten, and they are not back to back. This pattern does not look conducive to getting any additional field work done. Temps will struggle to hit normal through this period, as sunshine will be at somewhat of a premium. We expect daytime highs to be normal to below normal for the coming 10 days, overnight lows near normal. This will not give any “catch up” potential for GDDs through most of the rest of this month.

The extended pattern at this time looks similar, with a wet bias toward the turn of the month.