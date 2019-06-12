Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 12, 2019

We are leaving the forecast pretty much alone again this morning, with only a few minor tweaks here and there. Generally speaking after today we shift back into a very active precipitation pattern over a large part of the eastern corn belt, and there will be plentiful, even excessive moisture potential here. Time for the play-by-play.

Today is our last dry day, we even start to choke this one off with a little moisture as we head toward and after sunset. Sun will be over a large part of the state today, but we will see clouds increased through the afternoon. Scattered showers develop this evening in far western parts of the state and them over east, bringing a few hundredths to at most a tenth or two through the overnight. Scattered showers then continue tomorrow and produce an additional few hundredths to .3”. Coverage of the moisture tonight and tomorrow will be 70%, and we need to stress that this little wave of action will produce mostly minor rains…the heavier stuff tonight and tomorrow will be farther east in Ohio. If you by chance are able to miss this near term action, we do have another dry day statewide for Friday that will allow for some field work. But, temps will likely be a little cooler, and we do not see any significant warmth anywhere in the coming week to 10 days at least.

Saturday shows a return of showers to the area, and in fact kicks off a very rainy stretch. We have rain in the forecast every day from Saturday through next Wednesday. The day by day shows a few hundredths to .4” Saturday during the day with 70% coverage, and then .1”-.9”” overnight with 90% coverage. For Sunday, a few hundredths to .7” are likely with 80% coverage. Monday, we have showers with .1”-1” potential and 60% coverage, a large part of that coming from US 24 down to US 50. Tuesday produces scattered showers with up to half an inch of liquid and 70% coverage, then Wednesday features showers and thunderstorms with a rain range of .2”-1.3” and 90% coverage through very early Thursday morning. All told, combined we see rains from Saturday through Wednesday with the potential of at least 1”-3” total liquid, and coverage of nearly all of the state. That is a lot of water and it will take time to deal with. The map above shows rain totals through next Wednesday night.

Next Thursday we see less of a moisture threat, as clouds mix with some sun, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two. Then Friday we are partly sunny over most of the state, but still have to watch for a few clusters of thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon and evening.

We kick off the extended period with shower and thunderstorms all weekend for the 22nd and 23rd. That event can yield .5”-1.5” and 80% coverage. The rest of the extended window has drier weather for the 24th and most of the 25th, then showers from the evening of the 25th through the 26th giving a few hundredths to .4”, but only 50% coverage. We finish our forecast window on the 27th with clouds giving way to sun. Overall, this forecast is just too wet, and does not give much of a window for additional planting in our region. Feel free to hope and pray that we are wrong. We’re totally fine with that!