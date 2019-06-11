Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 11, 2019

No change in the nearby forecast this morning, but we are looking at a wetter outlook for the last half of the 10 day period. Once rain starts tomorrow night, we have only 1 fully dry day statewide through the end of next week! Basically, we are seeing the pattern pulling moisture ahead out of the extended period into the last part of our 10 day window.

Today looks sunny and nice. Temps will be a little warmer than yesterday but will still be only normal to a bit below normal for the state. We should see good south breezes kick up again, which will allow for excellent dry down conditions. We keep dry weather in here through tomorrow as well, at least for daytime hours. However, we do expect sun to give way to increasing clouds through the day. Our next chance of rain arrives tomorrow night with scattered showers that linger through Thursday. Rain totals will end up being from .05”-.25” overnight tomorrow night, and then an additional .1”-.5” for Thursday with total coverage for the event at 75%. That coverage is slightly higher this morning than our forecast yesterday. We are dry with mostly sunny skies for Friday.

Clouds increase on Saturday and rains return. WE see showers developing in the afternoon and evening, producing a few hundredths to .4”. This is just the beginning. On Sunday, through the daytime hours, we have showers triggering rain totals of .25”-.75”, and then another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight that bring an additional .25”-1”. Coverage of the rain Sunday and Sunday night will be nearly 90%. Monday features more showers, but with minor rain totals this time, from .1”-.5” and 80% coverage. Rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday bring 25”-1”.

Next Wednesday likely starts with a mix of clouds and sun, but then scattered shows return in the afternoon and evening. These showers give .1”-.9” and 70% coverage. Then rain and thunderstorms will hit all areas for next Thursday, totaling .25”-1”. The map shows cumulative rainfall potential through the next 10 days.

For the extended period, we see partly sunny skies for next Friday 21st from I-70 north, but still may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms moving south across the state from I-70 southward. Clouds mix with sunshine for Saturday the 22nd, and then scattered showers are back for Sunday the 23rd south of I-70 again. Finally, some drier weather arrives for the last 3 days of the extended forecast period, for Monday the 24th through Wednesday the 26th. However, with all the rain ahead of that period, there is no way we really can do anything with just 3 days of dry weather back to back. We will need more.

Temperatures do not get hot at all over the next two weeks. Any warming push will get us near to perhaps slightly above normal, but in general, we are looking at normal to below normal temps on average through most of the rest of the month.