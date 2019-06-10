Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for June 10, 2019

The next 10 days will swing back and forth from dry to wet. Ultimately, we put together 2 different 3 day or more dry stretches. In-between, we see more moisture coming into the state.

Today we find ourselves on the backside of a cold front that passed overnight last night. Rains are moving off to the east today. It will be a transition day with clouds giving way to sunshine in many areas, although we may still have to deal with a shower or two over eastern and northeastern Indiana this morning. Any lingering rains this morning will be light. The balance of today will be dry, and then tomorrow turns out mostly sunny and dry, with partly sunny skies Wednesday and another dry daytime period. Temperatures will be cool though, mostly normal to below normal for this time of year, and a dramatic change from last week’s warmth.

Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night with scattered showers that linger through Thursday. Rain totals will end up being from .05”-.5” with coverage at 70% of the state. We dry down for Friday in all parts of the state but may see clouds hold over far northern areas. Those clouds may produce a few scattered showers down to US 6 Friday afternoon. The clouds and those showers are part of a frontal complex that is developing across the upper Midwest and the great lakes.

For Friday night through the weekend, that Great Lakes frontal boundary slowly sags south. This will bring rain to the entire state through the day Saturday and we end up with rain totals from .25”-1” with coverage at 100%. Everything should be done by Sunday morning.

We put together our next multi-day dry stretch starting next Sunday. We see full sunshine for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the very least. There should be good drying associated with this period. We even start next Wednesday with sunshine but are seeing some moisture wanting to lift up out of the southwest that may bring showers by next Wednesday afternoon. This will be another good weather window for field work, especially if we can get by with rains at the lower end of the range out of the Friday night-Saturday event. The map at right shows 10 day rain totals through midweek next week. We should note that the bulk of this moisture comes from Wednesday night through Saturday night. However, temperatures continue to be on the cool side through the entire forecast period, so heat units will be harder to come by than we would like.

For the extended period, Thursday looks dry, but showers and thunderstorms arrive for Friday and Saturday, the 21st and 22nd. Rain totals can be from .5”-2” with 90% coverage. A wet pattern continues with a chance of scattered showers for the Sunday through Tuesday, the 23rd through the 25th. Rain totals can be from .25”-1” with 70% coverage.