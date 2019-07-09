Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 9, 2019

No significant changes to our weather outlook this morning for the state. We are allowing for a few more instances of scattered showers, and we are taking out any concern about a tropical influence next week, but otherwise, our talking points are very similar to yesterday.

Another dry, sunny day today expected statewide. Temps will be similar to yesterday, but perhaps a couple degrees warmer. Humidity levels should stay lower today. Sun will be around to start tomorrow, but clouds will be on the increase. We are bumping up the arrival of our next round of scattered showers just a bit, allowing for a few showers already developing in the afternoon. Showers continue with more frequency overnight tomorrow night through midday Thursday, and that is leading to our raising of expected precipitation to a range of .2”-.7” but we are keeping coverage at 60%. Southern parts of the state will have the leading odds of missing out on moisture, but there will be holes in the coverage everywhere.

Sunshine is back for Thursday afternoon, and we stay sunny into the weekend, through at east Saturday. On Sunday, most of the state continues to be mostly sunny, but we are seeing a few scattered showers trying to nose in over areas from US 30 northward through the day. These showers are not expected to move south, and have only minimal moisture…no more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but still, it is keeping us from waving the “all clear” flag for the finish to the weekend.

Monday turns out mostly sunny in the morning, but then clouds roll in for the afternoon. That will lead to some scattered showers for Monday evening and overnight, with rain totals up to .3” but only 40% coverage. The best chances will be in northern and northeastern parts of the state. Then we turn sunny and dry again for Tuesday and Wednesday. The map at right shows rain totals through next Thursday morning.

Clouds increase next Thursday as we finish the 10 day period and move into the extended forecast window. WE can’t rule out scattered late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, which will continue through Friday the 19th. Combined rain totals from that event will be from .25” to .75” with coverage at 90% of the state. However, that is really our only well-organized batch of rain for the entire 11-16 day period. WE are sunny and dry for Saturday the 20th through Tuesday the 23rd. However, we can’t rule out some scattered evening showers overnight the 23rd with only 30% coverage. Our last day of the extended forecast is dry again for Wednesday the 24th.

Temps over the next 10 days remain near normal with a skew toward slightly above normal this weekend and next week. As we mentioned yesterday, as humidity builds, we have to leave the door open to temps feeling much warmer than normal, but we think overall, this is pretty close to what one would expect for mid-July. We still see no reason that this should not be anything but beneficial to most of the crops across the state but will not be surprised to hear some thoughts about “needing a rain” in areas that miss out on action in the coming 10 days.