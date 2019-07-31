Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 31, 2019

Only a few slight tweaks to the forecast this morning, and most of them revolve around timing of our next rains. The long and short of it is that we do not see those rains manifesting here for a good while yet.

We are sunny, dry and warm today through next Monday. Temperatures will be slowly building through the period, and will be above normal on average. The warmest days will be here this weekend and next Monday.

Rains move into northern Indiana next Tuesday, but areas south of I-70 stay partly to mostly sunny. Rain from I-70 north through Tuesday will be from .1”-.4” with coverage at 70%. We return to sunny and dry weather for next Wednesday and Thursday statewide. That means southern Indiana goes well over a week until we get to a rain chance there. The map shows rain potential through next Friday morning.

The next chance for full state coverage of rain comes right at the transition from the 10-day period to the extended forecast window. Sun will be followed by increasing clouds next Friday the 9th, with showers and thunderstorms arriving later in the afternoon and evening. That push of moisture yields .25”-1” rain totals. Then, on Saturday the 10th, rain and thunderstorm action continues to push through, and can bring an additional .25”-1”. That puts two-day rain totals from half to 2” on coverage of 100% statewide. Generally, rains will mostly fall in that .5”-1” range and anything higher will depend fully on where thunderstorms develop and their intensity.

Clouds give way to sun on Sunday the 11th, and then we end up with a mostly dry set up for Monday through Wednesday, the 12th-14th. However, the key there is the “mostly” qualifier. During that period we see higher humidity values, along with higher temps, and that can trigger some instability. Because of that, we can’t completely rule out some pop up showers, but coverage will be limited to 30% or less on any of those days.

We finish out the extended period with a final system around the 15th, bringing rain and potentially heavy thunderstorms. Rain totals initially look to be from .25”-1.25” with 90% coverage.