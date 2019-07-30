Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 30, 2019

Drier weather is coming back over the state, as a cold front continues to move off to the east and south. We are working our way through some leftover showers this morning in the south and southeast parts of the state, but generally, the rest of Indiana is already starting to dry down. Now, this will be a transition day, and we expect plenty of clouds to be around through afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures down and will limit evaporation some through the day, along with still keeping a renegade sprinkle or shower top of mind.

Full sunshine is back tomorrow, and we then see sunny, dry weather dominating through the rest of the week and weekend. Next week starts in the same fashion, and in fact, we may not see our next good threat of rain until next Wednesday the 7th.

Showers and thunderstorms work through next Wednesday and Thursday, the 7th and 8th with good coverage. We expect .25”-1” rains combined over the 2-day period with 80% coverage. The map shows rains for the entire 10-day period…which basically is just next week’s event. We do start to dry out again Thursday afternoon, heading into the extended period.

For the extended 11-16 day window, we are dry to start for Friday and Saturday. We have to keep an eye out for a few showers or thunderstorms bringing up to .3” to 50% of the state overnight next Saturday night into Sunday the 11th. But then we are partly sunny and mostly dry for Monday the 12th through the end of the extended period on the 14th, with only a few pop up showers giving no more than 30% coverage any of those days. There is not a well-organized system in the cards for the end of the extended forecast period.