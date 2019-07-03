Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 3, 2019

We are now in a pretty active pattern for the next few days, as scattered shower and thunderstorm action will be prevalent today through Saturday. We are pulling back on precipitation Sunday except in far southern parts of the state. The precipitation in the forecast each day today through Saturday will range from a few hundredths to half an inch and will have daily coverage from 75% to 100% of the state. Including the action from yesterday, we think 5-day rain totals will generally be from .75”-2” over 80% of the state, and 100% of the state will see at least .25” of moisture. There is a threat of strong to severe thunderstorm activity each of the next 4 days, but it will be widely scattered. Temps remain near normal, but we should not see quite as much heat as the past few days. Humidity values remain high…so it likely still feels pretty hot and muggy.

Showers and thunderstorms Sunday will be limited to areas south of US 50 with rain totals up to .3” and 70% coverage, while the rest of the state turns out partly to mostly sunny. Dryness continues Monday, Tuesday and through at least midday Wednesday of next week. Temps will be near normal.

We are pushing our next front back a little bit this morning, seeing it arrive in NW Indiana later Wednesday afternoon and evening. The front then works through to the southeast through the rest of the overnight and through Thursday. Rain totals are left alone with anywhere from .1” to .75” over 90% of the state. We are just moving the moisture back a little bit and extending it through Thursday. By Friday morning we should start to see that action move off out of the state east and south. Friday should be dry as will Saturday to finish the 10-day window. The map below shows precipitation potential through the end of next week.

The rest of the extended forecast window is unchanged this morning. Sunday brings an increase in clouds with nighttime thunderstorms likely. These thunderstorms can bring from .25” to 1”. Monday the 15th and Tuesday the 16th we have rain and thunderstorms fully crossing the state. Monday the action will be in central and northern Indiana, and then Tuesday will be mostly central and southern Indiana. Rain totals will produce an additional .25”-1” for that 2-day period with statewide coverage of near 90%. We finish the extended period with a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday and Thursday, the 17th and 18th.