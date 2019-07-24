Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 24, 2019

The pattern remains unchanged this morning, as we continue to see dry weather with dominant sunshine from today through Sunday. Temps remain slightly below normal today, but we will start to add a couple of degrees per day through the rest of the week, weekend and early next week. With the rise in temps, we will see humidity values go up too.

For Monday we are still mostly dry. We start with partly to mostly sunny skies statewide Monday morning, but then clouds will be increasing in the afternoon. Rain moves into northern Indiana late afternoon and evening. From there the moisture continues to slowly work south and east overnight through Tuesday as a cold front drives the action. We expect rains Tuesday to be from .1”-.7” with coverage at 85% of the state. Then on Wednesday, we turn out partly sunny in the northern part of the state (where rain started the soonest Monday night) while southern areas still have to deal with some on and off shower action through the day, mostly over the southern third to quarter of the state. There we can pick up an additional few hundredths to .25” with 60% coverage.

Partly sunny skies start off Thursday but then scattered showers are back late afternoon and evening. These do not look as impressive this morning, and likely only have potential for a few hundredths to .4” but with 70% coverage. We finish the 10 day window with dry air for next Friday. The map shows rain totals for the full 10 day period.

For the extended period, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers Saturday the 3rd and Sunday the 4th, although moisture totals combined will be from a few hundredths to .25” on 60% coverage. Then we are dry for Monday through Wednesday the 5th through the 7th. Scattered showers complete the extended forecast on day 16, Thursday the 8th.

Temps in the short term have been outlined above. But, from Tuesday forward next week, as the moisture hangs around, we likely see temps stay near to slightly above normal. Humidity values will be significantly higher, leading to higher heat indices. The forecast this morning, overall, has the same threats of moisture, but overall moisture totals from each threat are lower. So, generally this forecast is drier this morning than what we have been talking about the past few days.