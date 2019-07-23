Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 23, 2019

No change in our forecast this morning, except we are extending our dry pattern another day. We now look dry today through next Monday. A few clouds may work across north central and northeast Indiana later this afternoon and evening, but they likely do very little. Temps will be in the 70s and lower 80s again today, and then will slowly work higher through the rest of the week and weekend. We should be normal to above normal this weekend and early next week. As humidity builds late in the week, it will begin to feel more uncomfortable, but nothing like last week and last weekend’s heat.

We still have moisture arriving early next week, but now it looks to mostly move through the state Tuesday, and have some additional action Wednesday. Combined rain totals will end up being around a quarter to three quarters of an inch with coverage at around 70%. However, on either day, we likely end up with coverage around 50%. This will be a slow moving, drawn out frontal boundary passage with a couple of pulses of moisture around. Then, we see a significant cluster of thunderstorms moving across southern IL and into southern Indiana overnight Wednesday night into Thursday August 1st. This could bring some heavier rains, if the cluster holds together. The map shows rain totals through next Thursday.

The extended pattern continues to hold some instability. After the stronger thunderstorms come in Wednesday night and Thursday, we have to allow for some pop up scattered showers over the rest of the state on through the following weekend. Right now, the set up holds with only 30% each day, but like we said yesterday, right now we also can’ t rule them out anywhere either. This kind of pattern will support higher humidity and above normal temps.