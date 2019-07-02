Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 2, 2019

Moisture begins to ramp up more today, although we still will see some sunshine and temps remain warm. Scattered showers will be developing today, mostly north of I-70. In those areas we can see a few hundredths to .55” with coverage at 60%. South of I-70 today we should stay partly to mostly sunny and warm.

Tomorrow through Sunday we have scattered showers in the forecast each day. Daily rain fall totals will be from a few hundredths to half an inch for every day except Sunday, where we expect a few hundredths to .3”. Daily coverage will run from 75% to 100% statewide, and combined rain coverage for the period will be 100%. We expect combined rain totals of .75 to 2” for the week at least, which is up from our prior forecast.

Dry weather returns to the region finally for Monday and Tuesday of next week. On Monday we see a mix of clouds and sun, and then Tuesday sunshine dominates. Our next well-organized cold front is on the way for next Wednesday. That front moves from NW to SE across the region and will bring .1”-.75” to 90% of the state. Thursday and Friday turn out partly to mostly sunny again, as we transition from the 10-day period in to the extended 11-16 day window.

The balance of the extended period is active. On Saturday the 13th we see partly to mostly sunny skies, but showers may try to develop in the evening and overnight. On Sunday clouds increase and thicken further, with nighttime thunderstorms likely. These thunderstorms can bring from .25” to 1”. Monday the 15th and Tuesday the 16th we have rain and thunderstorms fully crossing the state. Monday the action will be in central and northern Indiana, and then Tuesday will be mostly central and southern Indiana. Rain totals will produce an additional .25”-1” for that 2-day period with statewide coverage of near 90%. We finish the extended period with a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday the 17th.

So, there will be plenty of moisture potential over the next 2 weeks, but it comes in small enough increments and at a slow enough pace that it is not overly problematic. The map above shows 10-day rain totals for the state. Temperatures also will stay near normal, with daytime highs from 80-88 over the rest of this week and into next, meaning we will continue to see very humid air, and will keep evaporation going at least at a rate of .1” of liquid per day, if not more – even if it does rain off and on.