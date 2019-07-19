Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 19, 2019

More hot air today, with humidity that makes it feel worse. Yesterday the northern third of the state caught a huge break with several clusters of thunderstorms moving through, keeping sun at bay and allowing for the hottest part of the day to pass with no major jump in temps. Those areas will not be so lucky today, joining their central and southern Indiana counterparts from yesterday. Highs today and tomorrow will range from 90-97 and overnight lows this morning and tomorrow morning will be only from 75-80. The next 48 hours are going to be ugly.

Showers and thunderstorms work through the state on Sunday with a cold front. The rain totals will be mostly from .25”-.75” with 75% coverage. There is a chance for heavier thunderstorms that would boost rain totals to near an inch or more, but we think those will be highly localized. The action sags through the state from NW to SE, with the best rains Saturday afternoon and evening through the overnight.

Monday still features some leftover showers in the southern third of the state to start the day, but all areas turn out partly to mostly sunny before the day is through. The NW areas just see it sooner, as the clearing sweeps through in the same manner as Sunday’s front.

Mostly sunny, dry weather will be in for the balance of the week, Tuesday through Sunday. WE see temps in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, then slowly climbing through the 80s Wednesday through Friday, and we get into the 90s again for next weekend. The map shows 10 day rain totals.

The extended period continues the dry weather for Monday the 29th as heat remains in the area. That can trigger a few scattered thunderstorms, but only 40% coverage. For Tuesday the 30th we end up partly sunny, hot and humid, but cant rule out afternoon thunderstorms. Wednesday is our other organized front crossing the state, bringing rain totals of .25”-.75” with 80% coverage. The remainder of the extended period turns out partly to mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday, the 2nd and 3rd.

So, overall, we have on decent threat of rain in the next 10 days, and only 2 well organized threats in the coming 16 days. That is below normal for this time of year. Put that together with the hot air the next 2 days, and a return to well above normal air again a week from now, and it is not the best recipe for crop growth, development, and/or pollination.