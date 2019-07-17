Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 17, 2019

The remains of Barry move off to the east today, and the biggest rains will be exiting the state quickly. We will have to work through some lingering clouds through the day, and this morning we still have a few leftover showers to deal with, mostly in eastern and southeastern IN. But, by midday we should be drying in all areas, and sun will work in from NW to SE. Additional moisture today will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two.

Dry tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Temps will start to ramp up in that period, and we will be well above normal. Humidity levels will be high as well, leading heat indices in the triple digits at times. The map above shows high temperatures for Saturday.

Sunday, we have more sun and heat, but that heat will trigger some instability and from there some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Timing is up in the air at the moment. We see a front sagging across Indiana on Monday, and in reality, the Sunday action may end up being a precursor to that just pulled forward some. In any case. We look for combined moisture from Sunday afternoon through Monday at .25”-.75” over about 60% of the state.

Behind that front, we are dry for the rest of the 10-day window, from next Tuesday through Friday.

The extended period still can support some pop-up thunderstorm action next Saturday, but then we get a better organized system for Sunday the 28th and Monday the 29th over the region, with rain totals from .1”-.5” and coverage at 70%. The atmosphere may attempt to build in a little more of an active pattern to finish the 16-day forecast window, with additional showers and thunderstorms for the 30th and 31st, bringing rain totals combined at .5”-1.5” and coverage of 60%. Turning out partly sunny and dry for August 1.