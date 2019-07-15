Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 15, 2019

Similar weather today and tomorrow to what we saw this weekend. A large part of the state will be dry, but with the heat still around, instability will be here too. That means we have threats for afternoon pop up thunderstorms, just like yesterday and even back into Saturday night. Coverage on these will be limited to 30% of the state or less, but we can’t rule them out. Moisture potential is up to half an inch, unless we see some really strong action come together, at which point we can blow that upper end of the range out of the water.

The remains of Barry finally make it close tomorrow night. We do not think we take a direct hit from the system, but the bands of moisture that are rotating around will swing up into parts of the state from time to time. From tomorrow night through early Thursday morning, we are looking for anywhere from .1”-.75” over about 80% of the state, and an additional 10% may be able to get closer to or above 1”, if strong thunderstorms arrive. The biggest and best rains will be limited to KY and TN, along with the Mississippi river valley. This kind of set up will likely be the best for us, though, as many areas continue to report the need for at least a little rain. Everything should wind down by Thursday midday.

We are mostly dry for Friday, Saturday, although we can’t rule out scattered showers and even a thunderstorm in northern and northeast Indiana later Saturday afternoon through midnight Saturday night. The action is limited to those areas the way things look right now, with rain totals up to half an inch and 60% coverage. Sunday that action slides a little farther south, hitting central and southern Indiana with the same 60% coverage. This allows for additional action along the stagnating frontal boundary Monday into Tuesday morning, where we can see an additional half inch of rain or less, with 70% coverage.

The pattern turns drier again for the second half of next week, Wednesday through Friday. But, if the moisture that we are projecting does actually arrive with good coverage…we should be in better shape moving forward. The map shows rain potential through the 10 day period.