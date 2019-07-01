Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for July 1, 2019

Thunderstorms blasted a good chunk of the state yesterday afternoon and evening, but today should be much more calm over those same areas. The areas that missed out on rain yesterday may pick up some scattered showers later this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be mostly dry again, as temps stay up today and tomorrow, but then we see some changes coming.

Today sunshine dominates again but rain this afternoon an evening may try and develop in north central and northeast Indiana. Rain totals will mostly be under .25”, but with the warm air, we won’t rule out stronger thunderstorms. Tomorrow we will be partly sunny through the day, but clouds will likely be starting to increase in the afternoon.

Scattered showers develop overnight today night, then we have scattered showers Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and even Saturday. Rain totals each day will be limited to a few hundredths to half an inch per day, with daily coverage at 70-80%. This will give decent combined rain totals for the week. Temps will pull back to normal and below normal levels as the rains fall.

Sunday should be dry, along with Monday and Tuesday of next week. Overnight next Tuesday night through Wednesday we have potential for a strong cluster of thunderstorms and a nice batch of showers triggering half to 1.5” of rain over 60% of the state. The map above shows 10 day potential rainfall.

The extended period starts dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for Thursday, Friday and Saturdays. Then a cold front slowly sags across the state for Sunday and Monday, the 14th and 15th with rain totals from .25”-.75”. Sunny, dry weather returns for the finish of the 11-16 day period on the 16th.