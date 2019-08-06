Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for August 6, 2019

Rain arrives today with our next front. Scattered showers nose into NW Indiana by early afternoon, and then spread south and east from there through midnight. All action is gone by Wednesday morning. We expect 75% coverage. Rain totals from a few hundredths to half an inch, but most of the state that sees rain stays under .3”. The threat of thunderstorms, and therefore heavier rains has the best chance of developing in central and west central Indiana…but we are not going to get too cute with that part of the forecast.

Turning out partly sunny Wednesday. Scattered showers return with a minor front on Thursday. We see a few hundredths to .25” with coverage at 40-50%. The map below shows rain totals through Thursday.

Mostly sunny, dry and warm Friday through Monday. Showers and thunderstorms develop from Midnight Monday night through Tuesday noon. Rain totals can be from .25”-1.25” still, but we likely see the low end of the range developing, and any heavier rain will be truly thunderstorm dependent. Expect rain coverage of 60%.

Wednesday should be partly sunny to the north, but showers and storms are still possible south of I-70. There rains can run from .25” to 1” with 75% coverage. Dry Thursday and Friday to finish the 10 day period and start off the extended 11-16 day forecast window. Clouds increase on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible from Friday overnight through Saturday. Rain totals can be from .25”-1” with 80% coverage.

The rest of the extended period is dry with partly to mostly sunny skies, and temps normal to slightly above normal.