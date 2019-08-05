Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for August 5, 2019

The pattern remains drier than normal over the next 2 weeks. We are decreasing the amount of rain that falls tomorrow, but adding some light rain for Thursday, and that leaves the “net” moisture for this week right about the same.

Dry today with partly to mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon. We can’t rule out a few pop up showers or a thunderstorm in far northern areas later this afternoon or evening. However, the majority of the state is dry.

Showers move through the state tomorrow from NW to SE, starting around midday. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .3” with coverage at 70%.

Dry Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a shower or two lingering in southern Indiana early in the morning.

Cloudy to partly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers. Rain totals from a few hundredths to .25” and coverage at 50%.

Dry, sunny and warm Friday through next Monday. Temps climb back to above normal levels. The map shows rain for the next 7 days.

A front passes next Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms likely, bringing .25”-1.25” to 80% of the state.

Dry weather returns next Wednesday as clouds give way to sun. There is a risk for some lingering hit and miss moisture early on…but not enough to get us that interested yet.

The entire extended period looks to be rain free, from Thursday the 15th through Tuesday the 20th. Temps normal to above normal.