Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for August 2, 2019

Dry weather continues Friday through Tuesday midday. Temps climbing gradually through the period, leading to above normal temps this weekend and Monday.

Tuesday afternoon a few scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out over the northern part of the state, but coverage will be limited to 30% of the area from I-70 northward. The best chances come near the Michigan line. Nothing happens south of I-70.

Wednesday features scattered showers from a few hundredths to .4” over 60% of the state.

Dry Thursday through Sunday. Mixed clouds and sun to start for Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny skies for next weekend.

The extended period has scattered showers from Sunday night through Monday. However, rain totals are limited to a few hundredths to .3” and coverage only at 40%. More of the state misses this action than gets it.

The remainder of the extended period is drier. We are dry from Tuesday the 13th through the end of the week, Saturday the 17th. During that period, though, warm air and rising humidity will prompt chances for a few pop-up showers off and on, particularly Tuesday-Thursday. Coverage will be limited to 20%. We are removing threats of heavier action late in the extended period.

10-day rain totals are below. Notice that for the entire 10-day period we have combined moisture of 0” to .58” and generally most of the state that sees rain sees a few hundredths to a few tenths…that’s all. Those totals are well below normal.