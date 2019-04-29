Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for April 29, 2019

A wet week is upon us. Rain arrives today, and we have rain chances every day through Friday. We may end up with a little bit less in the way of thunderstorms, and therefore slightly lower rain totals for the week, but we still have moisture every day, which means we are not seeing any significant dry down at all this week. There is some optimism in the extended forecast this morning, but not much before then.

Today rains overspread the state but concentrate mostly on the northern half. We expect rain totals of .25”-1”, but the 1” rains will be mostly limited to far NW Indiana. While we do not expect significant rains south of I-70, we won’t rule out a few showers today, with a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Today’s rains will end up with about 60% coverage over the entire state.

Tomorrow, showers concentrate more on central Indiana, but once again, we are not going to get too cute and limit the spread of moisture. Rain totals will be from a few hundredths to half an inch with 50% coverage.

Wednesday and Thursday show additional showers, but less of a thunderstorm threat right now. Wednesday’s action will be a few hundredths to .4” with 50% coverage, and then Thursday .1”-.7” with 80% coverage. Showers linger into Friday as well, but will generally be no more than .25” with coverage at 40%. The map shows rain potential through Friday night.

We finally get to some drier weather as we move into this weekend. Saturday will feature a slow clearing, and then sunshine dominates on Sunday. Temps will continue to be cool, and we see a bit of a threat of frost over north central and northeast Indiana those mornings. On Monday, moisture looks to try pass by to the north, over Michigan and the Great Lakes in general, but right now it seems to want to stay out of our area. We will need to watch that closely, but with the current set up, that would mean we pick up 3 days of dry weather back to back from the weekend into early next week.

Rain and thunderstorms do return for next Tuesday into early Wednesday. The biggest thunderstorms die out over IL, but we still have to allow for .25”-.75” rain potential over about 60% of the state for the period. That coverage will be skewed more to the northern half of the state. We will dry down for the balance of Wednesday afternoon.

The extended period features a dry start. We see nothing through the 12th, meaning we string together 5 days back to back of dry weather with good evaporation and near to above normal temps. Rains arrive the 13th near the end of the extended 11-16 day window, bringing totals of .25”-.75” to the region once again and coverage at 80%.