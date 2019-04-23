Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for April 23, 2019

Scattered light shower action developed last night through the overnight in northern parts of the state, and we will see scattered light shower action off and on through this morning too in the north. This afternoon and evening, that threat shifts south to the southern part of the state. Both areas will see limited moisture…a few hundredths to a tenth or two. But it does mean that we put drying on pause for just a little bit. Tomorrow we end up with a little more sunshine coming back, with a mix of clouds and sun over most of the state. However, showers arrive again late in the afternoon and evening. Rain continues Thursday and can be moderate to heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. Rain totals can be .25”-1” with the upper end of that range coming thanks to thunderstorms. Coverage will end up being 80% of the state for Thursday.

We are partly sunny and dry for Friday, with temps back to normal and slightly above normal levels. However, that drier tone is very short lived. Sun gives way to clouds on Saturday, and we see rain from late afternoon and evening through the overnight, ending Sunday morning. We can pick up another .25”-.6” with 90% coverage there. The balance of Sunday will turn out partly sunny.

Monday kicks off a wetter pattern again. Rain develops over northern parts of the state, from SR 14 northward. WE expect a few hundredths to .75” of moisture, and more near the Michigan line. The farther north you go, the better chance of some thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. However, south of US 24, we turn out partly sunny for the entire day Monday. Next Tuesday brings scattered showers from US 24 north through the day, but only sun followed by increasing clouds south of US 24. Moisture does not look all that impressive, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two. But, overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday we have much heavier rain coming, with half to 1.5” rain totals and 80% coverage. Thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday in many areas, and we can’t rule out some strong to severe potential. Showers linger south of I-70 next Thursday, but skies turn out partly sunny up north. That will end the 10 day forecast period. The map shows the potential cumulative rain fall through the entire 10 day period.

The extended window starts dry. WE are partly to mostly sunny and rain free for Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th. Then, we see rain coming back Sunday afternoon, continuing through Tuesday. We see 60% coverage Sunday and Monday with rain totals of .25”-.5” each day, and then 100% coverage of rain on Tuesday the 7th with totals again in the .25”-.5” range. Scattered showers for Wednesday the 8th bring a few hundredths to a quarter inch, but only 40% coverage.

Through the next 2 weeks, we still see very little potential for 3+ days of dry weather back to back. That will keep the pressure on, and likely limits field work to areas with sandy soils. We will point out that the moisture is coming in small batches most times, but the small totals still add up to bigger numbers for the entire upcoming 16 day window. We remain steadfast in our projection of planting waiting until after May 10th to really be able to ramp up large-scale. Temps through most of the coming 10 day period will be near normal.