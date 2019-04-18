Ryan Martin’s Indiana Ag Forecast for April 18, 2019

Rain and thunderstorms spread across the state today. The rain continues through at least midday tomorrow, and the best heavy rain and strong thunderstorm potential comes late this afternoon through midnight tonight. Combined, we are keeping rain totals at half to 2” over 100% of the state. The heaviest rains will be in southern Indiana, where we have some concerns about rain totals pushing closer to or even above 3 inches, if the storms come together just right. We do turn breezy and colder behind the front tomorrow, with temps 15-20 degrees off Wednesday’s highs.

We remain windy and cool for Saturday. Rains will hold in eastern parts of Indiana through at least early afternoon, but the res to the state will see just clouds. The rain, where it happens, can add another .25”-.5”, especially the closer you get to the Ohio line. The map above shows cumulative rain potential for today through Saturday.

Sunday turns out partly sunny and dry…a short lived little lull.

Scattered showers return to start off next week. Rains on Monday will yield .25”-.75” as a front sags across the state. This will bring 80% rain coverage. Tuesday rains linger in southern Indiana, bringing a quarter of an inch or less, with only 30% coverage. The rest of the state sees a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday, clouds build again, with rains in the afternoon and through Wednesday night from US 24 southward. This batch of moisture produces .1”-.5” rain totals with coverage at 70% of the state. All told, the rains can easily be over an inch for the first 3 days of next week combined…and again we see no significant drying.

We finish the 10 day forecast window with partly to mostly sunny skies next Thursday and Friday. Saturday the 27th we see a few scattered showers with the potential for a few hundredths to .25” of rain and coverage of 60% of the state. Then we have 2 more dry days with sunshine Sunday (28th), and sun followed by late day clouds on Monday the 29th.

Rain returns for Tuesday the 20th and there is potential for half to 1 inch totals. The rains linger Wednesday morning, May 1st, in northern and northeastern parts of the state, but we expect clouds to give way to sun over the rest of the region. Sunshine remains the dominant feature to finish the extended window for Thursday and Friday the 2nd and 3rd, but cooler air is also coming back. In fact, we are watching Thursday night into Friday morning closely (the overnight of the 2nd), as we think there could be some frost potential there. Stay tuned.